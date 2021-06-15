Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $771,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $585.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

