Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $524,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth $991,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vericel by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $311,000.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

