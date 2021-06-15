Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

EQ opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

