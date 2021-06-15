Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $158.33 Average PT from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $113.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

