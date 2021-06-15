Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist cut Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

