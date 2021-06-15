Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 219.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,656 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.05% of Xilinx worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,869. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

