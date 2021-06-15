Ergoteles LLC Buys 665,142 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3,736.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,142 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.0% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 62.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 81,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. 464,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,519,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Bank of America upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

