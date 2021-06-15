Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 312,700 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 312,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,325,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.12% of Trimble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

