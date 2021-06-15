Ergoteles LLC Has $15.64 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5,354.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,912 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 102,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,736. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

