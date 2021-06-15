Ergoteles LLC Has $54.88 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2,453.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,504 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. 824,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,005,648. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

