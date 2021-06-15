Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,524,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $167,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,095,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $72,466,000 after purchasing an additional 177,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. 197,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,756. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

