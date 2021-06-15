Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 47,490 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Coherent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherent by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Coherent stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.55. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,527. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

