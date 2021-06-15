Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Short Interest Update

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the May 13th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ERINQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Erin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Erin Energy
