Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Short Interest Update

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the May 13th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ERINQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Erin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia.

