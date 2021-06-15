Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 61,156 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.49% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLXN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

