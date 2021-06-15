Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,755 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The ExOne by 778.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The ExOne by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 311,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 211,084 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XONE. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $461.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

