Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Century Communities worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.28. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

