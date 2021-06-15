Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $172,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $77,151,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $53,643,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $41,409,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.