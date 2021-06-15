Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 17,697 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amyris by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

