Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

