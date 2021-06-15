Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,908 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.82 million, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

