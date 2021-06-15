Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,262,600 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the May 13th total of 798,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,626.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

