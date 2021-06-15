Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Everi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Everi by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 699,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,363. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

