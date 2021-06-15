Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

