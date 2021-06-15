Exeedme (XED) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $286,666.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00150040 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00181142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.71 or 0.00977310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,623.53 or 1.00330295 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

