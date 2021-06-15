Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,707 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

