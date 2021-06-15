Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.21

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.21 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 16597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

