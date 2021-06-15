Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 65.6% in May

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 13th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $170,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 314.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,772. The company has a market cap of $139.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.17. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

