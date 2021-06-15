EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.90. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 120,093 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

