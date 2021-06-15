Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.11. 377,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The company has a market cap of $953.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

