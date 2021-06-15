Faceter Market Cap Achieves $2.60 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Faceter has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $3,107.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

