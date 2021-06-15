Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock worth $12,956,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

