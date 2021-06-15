Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 4,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

