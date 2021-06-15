Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FTRPF stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

