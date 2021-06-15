Finance Of America Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FOA)

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 793% compared to the typical volume of 1,576 call options.

Shares of FOA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 211,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

