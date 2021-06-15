Financial Analysis: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 4.47, suggesting that its share price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocugen and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 1 0 2.25 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.47%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.89, suggesting a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -102.82% -79.52% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -653.70% -5,272.40% -82.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 28.51 -$21.82 million ($0.31) -19.77 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 162.43 -$182.81 million ($1.09) -14.94

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ocugen beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

