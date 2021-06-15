FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,393 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $61.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

