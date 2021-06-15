FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $386.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $258.61 and a 12-month high of $388.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

