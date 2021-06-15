FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

