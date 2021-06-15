FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $391.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $391.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

