FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $376,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $79,791,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $75,107,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after acquiring an additional 244,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $292.36 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

