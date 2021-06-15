Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,259,300 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the May 13th total of 2,811,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FGRRF stock remained flat at $$3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, Internet of Thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

