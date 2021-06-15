Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488. Finning International has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

