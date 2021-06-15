First Advantage Corp. Prices IPO at $13.00-$15.00 Per Share (FA)

First Advantage Corp. (FA) expects to raise $298 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 21,300,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, First Advantage Corp. generated $509.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $63.6 million. First Advantage Corp. has a market cap of $2.1 billion.

Barclays, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, HSBC, Citizens Capital Markets, KKR, MUFG, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Roberts & Ryan were co-managers.

First Advantage Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “First Advantage is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. We deliver innovative solutions and insights that help our customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by our proprietary technology platform, our products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safe environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. We manage one of the earliest and most important interactions between an applicant and our customer. Indeed, most applicants view their screening experience as a reflection of the hiring organization and its overall onboarding process. Our comprehensive product suite includes Criminal Background Checks, Drug / Health Screening, Extended Workforce Screening, Biometrics & Identity, Education / Work Verifications, Resident Screening, Fleet / Driver Compliance, Executive Screening, Data Analytics, Continuous Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, and Hiring Tax Incentives. We derive a substantial majority of our revenues from pre-onboarding screening and perform screening in over 200 countries and territories, enabling us to serve as a one-stop-shop provider to both multinational companies and growth companies. In 2020, we performed over 75 million screens on behalf of more than 30,000 customers spanning the globe and all major industry verticals. We often have multiple constituents within our customers, including Executive Management, Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, Compliance, Risk, Legal, Safety, and Vendor Management, who rely on our products and solutions. Our long-standing, blue-chip customer relationships include five of the U.S.’s top 10 private-sector employers, 55% of the Fortune 100, and approximately one-third of the Fortune 500. We have successfully gained market share by focusing on fast-growing industries and companies, increasing our share with existing customers, upselling and cross-selling new products and solutions, and winning new customers. (Note: On Jan. 31, 2020, Silver Lake Group LLC acquired substantially all of the equity interests of the Company from Symphony Technology Group (“STG”) pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of Nov. 19, 2019 (the “Silver Lake Transaction”).) “.

First Advantage Corp. was founded in 2019 and has 4200 employees. The company is located at 1 Concourse Parkway NE, Suite 200 Atlanta, Georgia 30328 and can be reached via phone at (888) 314-9761 or on the web at http://www.fadv.com/.

