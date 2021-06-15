First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

