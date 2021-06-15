First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 94,570 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,570 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.31% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 101,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,730. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11.

