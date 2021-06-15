First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 17,160 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 110.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,821,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after buying an additional 159,735 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after buying an additional 158,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,393,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,103. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.