First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 2,046,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

FQVLF stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 94,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,701. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.