First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 391,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,114. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.97.

