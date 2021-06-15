First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.87. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 272,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 321,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.