First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of QQXT opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 70.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

